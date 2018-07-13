Anaheim’s Chance Theater reels in a ‘Big Fish’

“Big Fish,” the new production at Anaheim's Chance Theater, doesn’t concern itself with piscatorial prowess. Rather it focuses on a fellow who conducts himself like the proverbial big fish in a small Alabama pond.
Imagine Professor Harold Hill actually growing up in River City, Iowa, and you’ve hit on the plotline for this John August-Andrew Lippa musicalization of a novel by Daniel Wallace. The ensemble-rich show under the spirited direction of Oanh Nguyen spills all over the Cripe Stage of the Chance.
Edward Bloom — brilliantly interpreted both dramatically and vocally by Jeff Lowe — is the town character, a loquacious spinner of tall tales and a passionate purveyor of bovine excrement. Lowe’s near-magical antics allow us to love this fellow, even though we probably don't believe him.
His pursuit of a near-impossible romance with his future wife (beautifully enacted by Laura M. Hathaway) is a highlight of the first act, as is their duet, “Time Stops.” Hathaway also exhibits a superb singing voice while magnifying her rich supporting character.
But Bloom is terminally ill, and his grown son (Jared Price) makes it his mission to discover the truth about his father before the older man passes. Price injects a note of reality into the brightly colored picture, abetted by his pregnant bride, sweetly enacted by Monika Perfia. (A note here: ultrasounds aren’t given over clothing).
For a musical dealing largely in fantasy, bordered by a carnival-like atmosphere, “Big Fish” wields a jarring cudgel of reality as the “big truth” about Edward draws ever nearer. The large cast, including a humongous but gentle giant (ably drawn by John Carroll), functions as a well-drilled unit while retaining individual peculiarities.
Lowe ingratiates himself at the outset and scores musically during his “Time Stops” duet with Hathaway and, particularly, in the “Fight the Dragons” number with a younger version of his son, nicely presented by Jason Brewer, to illustrate how the pair once warmly bonded.
Local legends involving a beautiful mermaid and a fortune-telling witch also come into play, giving the production an ethereal quality it may not need, but which enhances enjoyment nevertheless. Puppeteer Matthew Alden McGee provides these illustrations on the background of Bradley Kaye’s splendid scenic design.
With musical director Robyn Marion’s unseen orchestra keeping the tempo sharp, but never interrupting the actors, and Kelly Todd’s bouncy choreography energizing the ensemble, “Big Fish” is a bountiful catch.
It’s also a pleasure to visit previously unseen theatrical properties, especially when they’re as fulfilling as “Big Fish” at the Chance in Anaheim, which seems to specialize in such unfamiliar fare.
TOM TITUS reviews local theater.
If You Go
WHAT: “Big Fish”
WHERE: Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through July 29
COST: $35-$45
INFORMATION: (714) 455-4212 or chancetheater.com