UCI marchers protest as Trump begins his presidency

A few hours after Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the nation's 45th president, a line of more than 100 UC Irvine faculty members and students took to the campus in pouring rain to demonstrate their opposition to his policies on immigration and other issues and urge other opponents to keep organizing during Trump's presidency.

Some shouted "Education, not deportation" and held signs reading "Black lives matter" and "Immigrants welcome."

Friday's hour-long rally was organized by UCI graduate students and professors immediately after the Nov. 8 election.

"There were lots of different people talking about organizing at UCI," said Keith Danner, a lecturer in UCI's School of Humanities. "Out of the big, long discusssion, people thought it would be good to have a group that was against all forms of oppression."

Among the 10 University of California schools, UCI had the most Chicano and Latino freshmen applicants for fall 2017, with 23,463, and the third-highest number of African American freshmen applicants, with 3,220.

UCI announced in December that it had received more than 100,000 applicants for fall 2017, with 85,053 prospective freshmen and 17,157 potential transfers.

