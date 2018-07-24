Police search for 5 men who stole $29,000 from Costa Mesa Apple Store

Costa Mesa police are looking for five men who stole $29,000 in electronics from the Apple Store in South Coast Plaza.
Costa Mesa police received a report of a commercial burglary at 3333 Bear St. at about 9 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Mike Manson.
Manson said the men had entered the store about 15 minutes earlier and swiped iPhones and iPads from the displays.
The group, composed of men in their early to mid-20s, was seen driving toward the 405 Freeway in a silver Infiniti sedan, Manson said.
Manson said the men did not brandish weapons during the burglary.