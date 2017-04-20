Around Town: Get ready for Kelp Fest on Saturday in Laguna

Laguna Beach will commemorate the return of the kelp forests off its coastline with the eighth annual Kelp Fest on Saturday at Main Beach.

The free event, presented by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature an interactive kelp forest model, exhibits, arts and crafts, tidepool tours and other activities.

Kelp’s story is one of rebirth. More than 20 years ago, the kelp forests off the Orange County coast disappeared, primarily from overfishing and pollution, according to the Kelp Fest website.

In 2002, marine biologist Nancy Caruso and a group of volunteers began restoring the forests off Laguna and Newport Beach. By 2010, the kelp had reached historic densities and animals returned to the area, the website says.

Costa Mesa Community Run to raise money for schools

The 10th annual Costa Mesa Community Run on Saturday offers a 5K, 10K and superhero-themed fun run around Fairview Park to benefit local public schools.

An expo will begin at 7 a.m., with the first race at 8:30. Fairview Park is at 2323 Placentia Ave.

To register and for more information, visit cmrun.org.

Donation checks made payable to Costa Mesa Community Run can be sent to 2973 Harbor Blvd., No. 249, Costa Mesa CA 92626.

Huntington Beach charity raises over $220,000

The Assistance League of Huntington Beach raised more than $220,000 last month at its Treasures by the Sea fundraiser.

About 900 guests attended the banquet at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach resort to benefit the nonprofit organization, which aims to improve the lives of people in Huntington Beach, Westminster and Fountain Valley through various philanthropic programs.

Costa Mesa Women’s Club to host Bunco Night

The Costa Mesa Women’s Club is inviting all women in the community to attend a Bunco Night next week.

The April 27 event will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the group’s clubhouse at 610 W. 18th St.

Entry costs $5 and cash prizes will be available to the winners. Refreshments will be provided.

“If you don’t know how to play bunco, we’ll teach you,” club President Kathy Scharnhorst said in a news release. “Come and enjoy the fun.”

Garden potluck will celebrate spring in South Laguna

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its eighth annual spring potluck from 3 to 6 p.m. April 30.

Residents are encouraged to bring a dish to share, along with beverages. The event will feature live music from Tom Joliet, Tony Bisson and the Garden Band, along with children’s activities.

The garden is on the corner of Eagle Rock Way and South Coast Highway in South Laguna.

For more information, visit southlaguna.org/garden.

Costa Mesa Sanitary District receives financial reporting award

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District has again received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Assn.

This is the fifthconsecutive year the district has received the award, according to a news release.

To view the district’s financial statements, visit bit.ly/2os9hlv.