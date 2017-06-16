Around Town: Laguna to celebrate summer and music at Fête de la Musique

Laguna Beach will throw a musical party Saturday at the 10th annual Fête de la Musique.

The festival starts at noon with a children’s parade at Main Beach. Opening ceremonies with dignitaries will be held at 1 p.m. on the Main Beach cobblestones. From 1:30 to 4 p.m., musical artists will perform at about 45 locations throughout downtown.

A closing musical ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. on the cobblestones.

The free event celebrates the beginning of summer and Laguna Beach’s sister city relationship with Menton, France.

For more information, visit lagunabeachsistercities.com/fetedelamusique.

Newport Dunes hosts Summer Fest with concert and food

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will host the fifth annual Summer Fest, featuring music and food from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Headlining this year’s concert is Huntington Beach reggae-rock band Pacific Dub. Other performers will be reggae and Americana band The Simpkin Project, beach rock band the Wheeland Brothers and youth band Minor Strut.

A Vendor Village will offer a variety of goods, and a $5 Food Fair will provide food trucks and specialty tents.

General admission tickets at the door are $35 and include access to the concert, Vendor Village and Food Fair, plus beer and cocktail samples and a cash bar for full-size drinks. VIP tickets are $60 at the door and provide a separate entrance and access to the Farm to Table Tasting Tent and the In the Shrubs cocktail contest.

Tickets are available for purchase at seetickets.us/event/Summer-Fest/343097. Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.

VW event Saturday at OC Fair & Event Center

Owners and fans of classic Volkswagen vehicles will gather at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday for The Classic, an event featuring parts vendors, a swap meet, food and a car show.

It will run from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive.

General admission is $15, while tickets for children ages 6 to 12 cost $5. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

For more information, visit bugorama.com.

Newport Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will aid Special Olympics

Members of the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California on Tuesday at Javier’s restaurant in Newport Beach.

From 5 to 9 p.m., Newport police officers and Special Olympics athletes will act as servers and hosts. Every dollar an officer earns in tips will be donated to the Special Olympics.

Javier’s is at 7832 E. Coast Hwy.