O.C. Fair officials reduce fee hike at Equestrian Center, to be renamed the Ranch

Gibran Stout and horse Finn participate in a demonstration at Costa Mesa City Hall Thursday in protest of increased horse boarding fees at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Local equestrians and their equine companions stood outside Costa Mesa City Hall Thursday to protest rent increases at the Orange County fairgrounds’ Equestrian Center that horse lovers say will drive them, and the beneficial programs they provide, from the facility.

Held during a meeting of the OC Fair & Event Center’s Board of Directors — relocated to City Hall to accommodate renovations at the fairgrounds’ administration building — the demonstration is the latest in a series of confrontations over the center since fairground officials assumed operations from a private contractor in 2021.

OCFEC leaders have reimagined the 7-acre site into a more public-facing community equine center that will offer therapeutic programs, hands-on demonstrations, training and regional horse shows, in addition to private horse boarding and lessons, under the new moniker the Ranch.

O.C. fairground riding students pet Seren while holding signs protesting against an increase in boarding fees at the Costa Mesa facility. (Eric Licas)

“The Ranch will be a place for all in the community to come and learn about horses, to have hands-on experiences with horses and receive the benefits of interacting with horses and, yes, also for boarding and training opportunities — that is not going away,” OC Fair & Event Center Chief Executive Michele Richards said Thursday.

But correcting course on a financial model that officials maintain loses at least $227,805 per year, while tackling needed facility improvements, utilities and other obligations not covered in the previous Equestrian Center operator’s contract with OCFEC, has meant the cost of boarding and keeping horses would have to go up.

To close the gap, directors in March approved a phased-in rent increase for those who board horses and use the Equestrian Center for private lessons and nonprofit programs and classes. Failing to achieve fiscal solvency, they maintained, would essentially mean subsidizing private enterprises with a gift of public funds.

Under the initial plan, the cost for a 144-square-foot stall would gradually climb from $644 per month to $1,130 by January 2025 — an increase of 75%. Equestrians balked, saying the hike would make the aging facility one of the costliest in Orange County and result in a mass exodus of horses and programs.

Youth outside Costa Mesa City Hall Thursday protest horse boarding rate increases at the Orange County fairgrounds’ Equestrian Center. (Eric Licas)

Boarders have repeatedly urged fairground officials to instead consider saving costs by renegotiating a $1.8-million contract with Laguna Hills-based street sweeping company Lopez Works, Inc. for the feeding of horses and clearing of stalls and arenas.

Richards capitulated Thursday, announcing fairgrounds staff were able to “refine some of our numbers” and talk with the owner of Lopez Works to reduce the rent hike.

“Andre Lopez was extremely cooperative in that meeting and transparent in sharing numbers with us,” she said. “He was able to restructure some of his expenses, and we combined those savings with the cost savings we found.”

Young equestrians outside Costa Mesa City Hall Thursday protest an increase in horse boarding fees at the nearby O.C. fairgrounds. (Eric Licas)

As such, the cost of a 144-square-foot stall would increase from $644 per month to $756 starting on June 15, eventually increasing to $979 per month by Jan. 1, 2025.

“Staff continues to evaluate expenses,” Richards said. “And should we find additional savings, we will pass those onto our boarders and trainers as soon as possible.”

Carolyn Beaver, a Corona del Mar resident who takes lessons at the facility, said while she appreciated efforts to reduce the rent increase, she was still concerned about the fate of boarders and trainers who may have to cut programs.

She further questioned how OCFEC would be able to fulfill its ambitious plans for public programming if equestrians were forced to leave.

“In order to provide public programs involving horses, all these details need to be worked out, and experienced professionals need to be engaged to provide the services,” Beaver told the board. “[But] you really haven’t spoken very much to the trainers that are on site and available to assist you.”