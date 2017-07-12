Around Town: Brew Hee Haw craft beer fest returns this weekend

The fourth annual Brew Hee Haw craft beer festival returns this weekend to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

More than 80 craft beers will be available for tasting during the event, which includes two sessions Saturday — noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. — and one from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for Brew Hee Haw also will include admission to the Orange County Fair, and a portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information about tickets, prices and participating breweries, visit ocbrewheehaw.com.

Bone marrow donor registration drives Thursday in Fountain Valley

People who want to try to help others overcome blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma can register as bone marrow donors during registration drives Thursday in Fountain Valley.

The drives, in partnership with DKMS, an international blood cancer nonprofit, will run from noon to 2 p.m. at Orange Coast Memorial Cancer Institute, 18111 Brookhurst St., and Memorial Care Healthcare System Fountain Valley, 17360 Brookhurst St.

Anyone ages 18 to 55 and in good general health can register. The process includes filling out a form and swabbing the inside of each cheek for 30 seconds.

The drives are the work of Susie Roof, rehabilitation director at Saddleback Memorial Hospital and an acute myeloid leukemia patient who was able to find six potential bone marrow donors.

Saddleback Memorial also will hold a donor registration drive from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at 24451 Health Center Drive, Laguna Hills.

Ceremony Friday will celebrate Costa Mesa shuttle line

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning to celebrate the Costa Mesa Line shuttle — a free bus service that takes passengers to and from cultural and business destinations in and around the South Coast Metro area, including South Coast Plaza, The Lab, The Camp and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The shuttle has been operating since June 15, but Friday’s event will unveil new branding.

The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m in front of the Experian building at 475 Anton Blvd. For more information on the Costa Mesa Line, visit rideart.org.

Cajun festival in F.V. to benefit food bank

The first OC Cajun Food & Music Celebration will benefit OC Food Bank from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley.

Musical acts will include Lisa Haley and the Zydekats and Dennis G and the Zydeco Trail Riderz.

General admission is $50. A $10 online discount is available in advance using discount code “Cajun10” at ocfoodbank.org/cajun. Discounts also are available for military, designated drivers and guests too young to drink. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Tickets include the music and food and drink samples.

The event, presented by Community Action Partnership of Orange County, will be at Sports Field D at Mile Square, 16400 Brookhurst St.

Laguna Beach police to serve meals for Special Olympics fundraiser

Laguna Beach police employees will serve meals from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ruby’s Diner in Laguna Beach as part of a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics.

Ruby’s is at 30622 S. Coast Hwy.

Officers and other employees will greet customers, help take and deliver drink and food orders and interact with guests. Customers are encouraged to give tax-deductible tips, which will go to the Special Olympics program for athletes with disabilities.

Police will have several displays at the restaurant, including a car and a miniature jail. There also will be fingerprinting and face painting stations and a balloon artist.

Newport mayor to speak at CdM residents meeting

Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon will give a state-of-the-city update at the next Corona del Mar Residents Assn. board of directors meeting July 20.

The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. in Room 5 of the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.

For more information, visit cdmra.org or call (949) 478-2454.

Unveiling delayed for agricultural workers memorial at OC Fair & Event Center

A public unveiling ceremony for the “Table of Dignity” agricultural workers memorial at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa has been delayed.

Fairgrounds officials said the ceremony, previously set for Aug. 4, is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 25.

The memorial, originally unveiled on Labor Day 2015, had to be rebuilt last year due to structural concerns.

O.C. Community Foundation awarded $30,000 grant from Bank of America

Bank of America has awarded a $30,000 grant to support the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation’s Orange County Veterans Initiative and Accelerate Change Together Anaheim.

The grant will support veteran employment through the veterans initiative and investment in high school graduation, college enrollment, mentoring and job training through ACT Anaheim.