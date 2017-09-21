Around Town: Surf’s up for Newport contest this weekend

Surfers of all ages will compete this weekend in the 29th annual RVCA and City of Newport Beach Surf Championships.

The contest will take place Saturday and Sunday off 54th Street or 56th Street, depending on where the waves are best.

The schedule was still to be determined as of Thursday.

For exact times, call Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services on Friday at (949) 644-3151.

Golden Foodie Awards honor some of O.C.’s best Sunday

Chefs and bartenders from restaurants throughout Orange County will be honored Sunday during the sixth annual Golden Foodie Awards ceremony at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa.

Winners will be named in 18 categories as Simon Majumdar of the Food Network serves as master of ceremonies.

The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with food and libation stations for guests, and the event will end with a Garden of Eden Lounge after-party.

Orange County food enthusiasts were invited to vote online for their favorites at chef-driven and independent restaurants during a three-week period ending Aug. 21.

For more information, visit goldenfoodieawards.com/vote.html.

Golden West College to host food festival

Guests can sample food from local restaurants, taste wine and beer and enter drawings and a silent auction when the Golden West College Student Center hosts the Chefs for Scholarships festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The event also will offer entertainment and activities for children.

Adult admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Students get in for $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and kids 12 and younger are admitted free.

Golden West College is at 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach.

For tickets or more information, visit chefs4scholarships.com.