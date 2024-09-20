Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Another couple sues Newport Beach fertility clinic over embryos destroyed in ‘toxic incubator’
- ‘So much fun’: Newport Harbor flag football tops CdM, takes lead in Sunset League
- Newport-Mesa Unified officials approve employee contracts, offering 7% raises
- Obituary: Artist G. Ray Kerciu led movement to save Laguna Art Museum and won
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.