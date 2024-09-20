Costa Mesa senior community gathers for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ with food, bubbly and trivia game

Coastal Heights Senior Living residents Marilyn Giss, front and Peggy Bartkowski, right, wait for the Golden Bachelorette Premier Party to start Wednesday. A communications snafu meant most of the guests watched the TV show later in their own apartments.

The Coastal Heights Senior Living community in Costa Mesa had been thrilled to have been chosen by ABC to help celebrate the television premiere of “The Golden Bachelorette” on Wednesday night.

All dressed up for the 5 o’clock invitation to view the program — following an on-site “prom” that had been held the same afternoon — about 50 residents sat together in anticipation of the main event, the first time in the history of the “Bachelorette” franchise that a woman in her 60s, Joan Vassos, would be looking for love in what must be one of the most public ways possible.

Coastal Heights Vibrant Life Director Heidi Peter serves desserts to residents during Wednesday night’s Premier Party for “The Golden Bachelorette.” (Susan Hoffman)

“It’s quite an honor to be selected out of hundreds of senior communities nationwide to host a wonderful viewing party,” said Catherine Ratelle, the senior living community’s executive director. “And ABC sent a kit with give-aways and decorations.”

However, the television viewing party hit a snag. It seemed the broadcast would not be shown until 8 p.m.

“We weren’t able to connect to the show,” Ratelle said about a communications breakdown over the viewing logistics.

But the evening wasn’t a total loss, Ratelle explained. “They still had fun playing trivia with the questions sent by ABC [as part of the promo kit], such as ‘What was she wearing?’ ‘Who was first out of the limo?’”

After enjoying the food and champagne that had been provided for the party, most of the residents went back to their rooms to watch the show on their own televisions, while a handful trickled back into Coastal Heights’ media room to give it another try at 8 p.m.

Resident Marilyn Giss told the Daily Pilot she thought it would be fun to attend the watch party for the premier of the program. “I know they give a rose to someone they want to be with,” said Giss, who was vaguely familiar with the show format. “It’s been fun getting all gussied up.”

Coastal Heights Senior Living Executive Director Catherine Ratelle, from left, Director of Sales/Marketing Cindy Contreras and Vibrant Life Director Heidi Peter during Wednesday night’s Golden Bachelorette Premier Party. (Susan Hoffman)

Gliss ended up watching the whole show alone in her room. “Overall I was impressed,” she said. “The concept that prevailed that I felt throughout the show is that it’s important to recognize that older people still want to have a loving relationship.”

Peggie Bartkowski also watched Wednesday night’s premier in her room. “We were all disappointed after expecting a viewing party,” she said, before giving a brief review of the show itself. “The first episode was just vanilla, just like all the others. And I heard several people say they were never going to watch again because they didn’t like the first episode, but I will continue to watch it.”

Another loyal fan, Diane Nicholson, said she’d watched “The Bachelorette” for years. Although she played the trivia game with the other gathered Wednesday, she was a little disappointed that they didn’t end up viewing the show together but she took a philosophical approach.

“Those things happen,” she said, “[One has to] go with the flow.”

Coastal Heights Senior Living resident Diane Nicholson, left and daughter Peggy Roberts attend the Golden Bachelorette Premier Party Wednesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Ratelle, the senior living facility’s executive director, said the community there embraces the joy and vibrancy of aging.

“The show resonates with our mission to empower seniors to live their best lives,” she said.

