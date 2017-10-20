Around Town: It’s Surf-O-Rama time Saturday in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District and the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum will present Surf-O-Rama, a surf and car show Saturday on Fifth Street between Pacific Coast Highway and Olive Street.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a fair where guests can meet surfing legends and local surf artists, watch a live surfboard shaping demonstration and peruse classic Volkswagen vans, vintage woodies and Porsches.

Robert August, star of the 1966 film “The Endless Summer,” will be inducted into the Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame.

Admission is free.

Costa Mesa Bark Park hosts canine costume contest and adoption event

Pooches will be dressed up, and up for adoption, Saturday during the “Trick 4 Treats” event at the Costa Mesa Bark Park, 890 Arlington Drive.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a canine costume contest, a silent auction, drawings, pet adoption opportunities and a vendor fair.

Sign-ups for the costume contest are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The contest starts at 1:30 p.m., with prizes offered for the outfits deemed the cutest, scariest, funniest and most original. Awards also will be given for the best in show and the best pet-owner duo.

For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/barkpark.

Event encourages residents to ‘fall’ for Costa Mesa’s Westside

Residents are encouraged to “fall” for Costa Mesa’s Westside neighborhood during an artisans market and community gathering Saturday.

“Fall in Love with the Westside” will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave., and feature local artisans, a pottery workshop, a pumpkin patch, food, live music and activities for children.

Admission is free.

Activists and nonprofit to be honored at Fairview Community Church celebration

Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Mika Community Development Corp., Orange County activist Felicity Figueroa and Benjamin Vazquez, a community activist and high school teacher in Santa Ana, will be honored at the Fairview Community Church “Beacon of Light” celebration Saturday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent auction at the church, 2525 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. For more information, visit ocfairviewchurch.org.

E-waste and paper shredding event set in Fountain Valley

The Fountain Valley Community Foundation will present an electronic waste recycling and document shredding event Saturday at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.

The foundation will accept old, broken or unwanted computers, TVs and cellphones from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Star Real Estate is sponsoring a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location. There’s a limit of five boxes of documents per car.

Fall festival Sunday at Central Park Equestrian Center in H.B.

The Therapeutic Riding Center of Huntington Beach and the Kiwanis Equestrian Competition for Special Athletes will present a fall festival on Sunday featuring a horse show and Halloween activities for the public.

The horse show, which runs from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Central Park Equestrian Center at 18381 Goldenwest St., allows special-needs children to ride horses. Every rider will receive a ribbon and trophy.

There also will be trick-or-treating, carved pumpkin judging, horse stall decorating and a costume contest and costume horse parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit trchb.org.

Decorated pumpkins to be judged at Surf City Nights street fair

A pumpkin decorating contest will be held Tuesday during the Surf City Nights weekly street fair on Main Street in Huntington Beach.

Decorated pumpkins can be entered at the corner of Olive and Main streets between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Carving is not allowed. The pumpkins will be judged based on originality and artistic design.

Downtown merchant gift cards will be given to winners in categories including most creative, best overall and most artistic. For most information, visit surfcitynights.com.

Fountain Valley Mayor’s Ball coming up Nov. 4

The Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Ball is set for Nov. 4 at Mile Square Golf Course.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. with cocktails. Dinner will be served at 7. The evening also will feature a photo booth, entertainment, raffles and a drawing for a necklace from Mimi’s Jewelry. Formal attire is requested; black tie is optional.

Tickets are $80. RSVPs are requested by Monday at fvchamber.com.

Costa Mesa Sanitary District opens new pharmaceutical drop box

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District has installed a new pharmaceutical waste drop box in the lobby of its headquarters at 290 Paularino Ave.

Residents can use the box to safely dispose of unused or expired non-controlled medications.

For more information, visit cmsdca.gov/index.php/solid-waste/medication-disposal.

F.V. Community Foundation presents charity poker tournament

Players in the Fountain Valley Community Foundation’s charity poker tournament Nov. 4 can help benefit a local nonprofit.

Registration is $25 online through Nov. 3 and $30 at the door.

The tournament will start at 6 p.m. at the Center at Founders Village, 17967 Bushard St. Each participant who signs up at fvcommunityfoundation.org can choose one of several youth and community organizations to benefit from his or her registration fee.