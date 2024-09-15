Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Without an official response team, O.C. volunteers rescue horses from the Airport fire
- College district keeps policy with ASCIP, as top officials evade inquiry into $7M fund
- Brea photographer uncovers hidden history of one of California’s most violent youth prisons
- Second Harvest’s Mobile School Pantry program hits a decade of serving families
Inside
- Irvine moves forward with toughening up its lobbying law
- Westminster City Council meetings continue to be disruptive despite new rules
- The contents of a Santa Ana time capsule are at the center of ‘Future Perfect’ at Grand Central Art
- Beats and brew: Indie record store finds a new home inside Orange coffee shop
- Darkroom in Santa Ana develops a new kind of dining experience
- Mailbag: Coastal O.C. elections worry readers
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.