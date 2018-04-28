Around Town: New principals announced for 4 Ocean View district schools

The Ocean View School District has announced the hiring of four new elementary school principals for the 2018-19 school year: Elaine Burney at College View; Lori Florgan at Golden View; Joy Harris at Harbour View; and Jennifer Landero at Oak View.
For information about each, visit bit.ly/2HvNqag.
ART4KIDS receives grant to help children process trauma through art
The Festival of Arts Foundation recently awarded $1,500 to ART4KIDS, which provides art materials to aid children in processing trauma through creativity.
The foundation has funded grants for ART4KIDS for the last nine years.
Cinco de Mayo art event to be held in Laguna Beach
Various artists will open their studios to the public to provide a glimpse into how they create their work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 at 3251 and 3275 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
For information, call (949) 677-6527.
Artist James Strombotne’s work to be featured at Newport Beach Central Library
The Newport Beach Arts Commission will exhibit paintings by artist James Strombotne from May 7 to July 6 at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
The nationally renowned artist will display his paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures.
A lecture and reception will take place at 7 p.m. May 24 at the library, where Strombotne will meet guests and discuss his work.
For information, visit newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts.