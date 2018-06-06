Around Town: Dogs ready to take to the waves in Incredible Dog Challenge in Huntington Beach

Dogs will battle for canine glory Friday and Saturday at the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Huntington Beach.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Huntington State Beach at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
Dogs will compete in a variety of events, including the popular surf dog competition at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/purina-pro-plan-incredible-dog-challenge/17878.
Laguna Beach Woman of the Year to be honored June 15
Former school board member Betsy Jenkins will be recognized June 15 by the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach as Woman of the Year.
Jenkins will be honored during a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the club at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.
Jenkins served 12 years on the Laguna Beach Unified School District board of trustees. She has volunteered with the Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Greenbelt and Pacific Symphony.
Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members at wclb.org. Monday is the deadline to RSVP.
Laguna Beach photo contest deadline is near
The deadline to enter Laguna Beach’s citywide photo contest is Wednesday.
Participants can enter photos in three categories: sunsets, daily life and environment.
First prize is $500, while other award winners will claim $100. For more information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/photocontest.
H.B. event features racing speed boats, classic cars
Racing speed boats, classic cars and motorcycles will be on display Saturday in Huntington Beach as part of a street show organized by the Offshore Racing Organization.
The free event is from 2 to 7 p.m. at 155 Fifth St.
Aside from the boats, there will be Lamborghinis, Porsches and classic hot rods. For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/offshore-racing-organization-street-show/17900.
Flying Miz Daisy brings vintage goods to OC Fair & Event Center
Flying Miz Daisy — a vintage market — will have live entertainment along with goods from more than 75 exhibitors during its run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
For tickets, visit flyingmizdaisy.com.
Bridal Super Show coming to fairgrounds on Sunday
Orange County’s Bridal Super Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
The event will feature 150 florists, wedding venues, honeymoon packages and other vendors.
Admission is $12. For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/bride-world-expo.
Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra to hold final concert of season
The Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra will hold its final concert of the season from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Golden West College, 15751 Gothard St. in Huntington Beach.
The “Family Summer Concert” will feature a variety of musicians, including local composer Glenn Wescott.
Adult tickets are $22 in advance and $28 at the door, while student tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2LnZqYZ.
Dinner party and Miniature FUNdraiser slated for Laguna Beach
The Laguna Plein Air Painter Assn. will hold its fourth annual dinner party and Miniature FUNdraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. June 14 at [Seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.
Jean Stearn, associate director of the UC Irvine Institute and Museum for California Art, will speak about Laguna Beach’s artistic history. There will be an auction of miniature paintings.
Tickets are $125. For more information, visit lpapa.org/dinner-party-fundraiser-miniature-auction.
El Morro Elementary School recognized for high academic performance
El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach was recently added to this year’s Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll due to high student achievement.
The Campaign for Business and Education Excellence sponsors the program, part of a national move to recognize schools with academic excellence.
The program was developed by the Educational Results Program, a nonprofit that uses scientific methods to improve career readiness and student preparedness.