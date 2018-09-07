Around Town: Blessing of the Waves set for Sunday in Huntington Beach

The Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council will present its Blessing of the Waves ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Pier Plaza, 301 Main St.
Surfers and tourists from all over the world gather annually to watch spiritual leaders honor the ocean through prayer and song.
This year’s event is in tribute to the Rev. Christian Mondor and Blaine “Sumo” Sato, regular participants in the Blessing of the Waves who died this year.
Laguna Beach police offer car seat safety inspections
Laguna Beach police will offer free car seat inspections by certified technicians from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in front of the Laguna Beach police station at 505 Forest Ave.
Inspection appointments will be in half-hour increments.
To make an appointment, contact Debi Jensen at (949) 497-0396 or djensen@lagunabeachcity.net.
Traffic disruptions coming to Adams Avenue
Drivers should expect delays overnight Saturday on Adams Avenue in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach because of planned Southern California Edison activity.
Work is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday on Adams between Shantar Drive and Brookhurst Street, according to the city of Costa Mesa.
Most of the work will affect one lane in each direction, but there also will be a brief full closure.
Spanish teacher wins Laguna Beach Unified Spirit of Laguna honor
Jason Fritze, a Spanish teacher in the Laguna Beach Unified School District, is the 2018 recipient of the Spirit of Laguna award.
The award, in its 11th year, recognizes a Laguna Beach Unified employee who exemplifies extraordinary service to others.
Fritze, who regularly presents at state, regional and national language conferences and conducts workshops for language teachers throughout the United States, has taught in Laguna Beach Unified since 2009, alternating his time between El Morro and Top of the World elementary schools.
“The energy and passion that Señor Fritze displays in teaching his students Spanish make his classroom a favorite of mine to visit,” El Morro Principal Chris Duddy said in a statement. “You won’t see children completing grammar worksheets. Instead, you’ll find them physically and mentally immersed in speaking and reading Spanish. I’m never surprised to find Spanish instructors from around the world visiting his classroom to observe his teaching strategies.”
Laguna Beach emergency training taking sign-ups
Laguna Beach police have opened the next Community Emergency Response Team training classes to residents interested in learning to prepare for a natural disaster.
The first class starts Sept. 20. Applicants must work or live in Laguna Beach and commit to 25 hours of training over several weeks.
To apply, visit lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/cert.htm.