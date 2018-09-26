Around Town: Surf dogs will take to the waves in Huntington Beach on Saturday

Surfing dogs will shred some waves in Huntington Beach on Saturday at the 10th annual Surf City Surf Dog competition.
Dogs from around the world will surf for trophies and prizes from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach, 100 Goldenwest St.
Admission is free. For more information, visit surfdogevents.com/surf-city-surf-dog.
Author to speak Friday at Newport Beach Library
Author Trudi Trueit will speak about her newest book, “Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
The book is about a 12-year-old and other explorers who travel around the world to unlock a mystery.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2NIMna8.
Laguna Art Museum to celebrate 100 years with ball
The Laguna Art Museum will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Ball from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
The gala will feature cuisine by chef Ben Martinek of Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach resort, joined by chefs Amar Santana and Craig Strong, plus a review of major milestones in California art, celebrity emcees Chuck Henry and Fritz Coleman and performances by the Gatsbys, the Tony Guerrero Quintet, Soulcirque and the Bumbys.
For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/centennial-ball.
OCtoberfest comes to Newport Beach
The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will host OCtoberfest every weekend for the next four weeks, starting Saturday.
Festivities will run from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21 at the resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.
Among the attractions are food, beer, live music, games, yodeling, weiner dog showcases and more.
Tickets are $27.50 to $99 through Thursday and $31 to $119 afterward. For more information, visit octoberfestoc.com.
Color Run to bring Nickelodeon favorites to H.B.
The Color Run, a 5K race in which runners are sprayed and powdered with different colors, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Huntington State Beach, 21601 Pacific Coast Hwy.
The event will feature Nickelodeon characters including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Guests can run, walk, dance or cartwheel through the race.
Admission is $37.99 to $42.99, or up to $14.99 for children 5 and younger For more information, visit thecolorrun.com/locations/huntington-beach-ca.
‘Star Wars’ event planned for Newport Beach
A free “Star Wars”-themed event featuring crafts, Jedi training and a demonstration by a lightsaber guild will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
There will be prize giveaways including an iPad.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2xQNk5H.
Dog show this weekend at OC Fair & Event Center
The Malibu Kennel Club will hold a dog show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
Admission is free and parking costs $8.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/malibu-kennel-club.
Home and outdoor expo coming to fairgrounds
A home and outdoor living expo with more than 25 hands-on workshops and outdoor activities will be held this weekend in Costa Mesa.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
Topics will include archery, fishing, scuba diving and mountaineering.
General admission is $10. Tickets for senior citizens and military members are $8, children ages 8-12 are admitted for $5 and kids 7 and younger get in free. Parking is $8.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2NIPcYG.
Craft fair and pop-up art show Saturday in Costa Mesa
A free craft fair and pop-up art show will be held Saturday in Costa Mesa.
The show, called Costa Makers, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 420 W. 19th St.
It will feature art and vendors selling handmade modern crafts such as ceramics, candles and jewelry.
For more information, visit CostaMakersOC.com.
Huntington Beach to host disaster preparedness expo
Residents can learn about disaster preparedness at an expo beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.
Personnel from a variety of city departments, including police, fire and marine safety, will discuss ways to be ready for emergencies.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2xP3f4b.
Junior League of Orange County to hold nature walk
The Newport Beach-based Junior League of Orange County will head to Santiago Oaks Regional Park in Orange on Saturday for a nature walk as part of its Juniors program.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at 2145 Windes Drive.
Kindergartners through fifth-graders with a parent or guardian can participate in the nature tour, along with fire prevention lessons and an activity in which each child can take home a plant.
Parking is $5.
To RSVP, visit jlocc.org/junior-league-juniors-program.
Caltrans director to speak at Wake Up Newport event
The weekly Wake Up Newport community event will feature Lauri Berman, director of the California Department of Transportation, as guest speaker from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
The program will touch on the 405 Freeway widening project and changes to the 55 Freeway, among other topics.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2QXHk3C.
CdM event to feature Newport Beach’s new city manager
The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce will hold a community meeting Oct. 4 featuring Newport Beach’s new city manager, Grace Leung.
The free event will run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2ztf4z1.
Newport Beach Wine & Food festival returns next week
The Newport Beach Wine & Food festival will feature more than 250 varieties of wine along with food from more than 40 restaurants Oct. 4-7.
Activities will be at various locations, including the Grand Tasting from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.
For more information, visit newportwineandfood.com.
Laguna Dance Festival on the way for 14th year
The 14th annual Laguna Dance Festival will be held Oct. 4-7 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
A variety of performances will be held over the festival’s run, including “Stardust,” a tribute to late singer David Bowie.
For show times and ticket information, visit lagunadancefestival.org/performances.
‘Creatures of the Night’ coming to Corona del Mar
Guests can learn about nocturnal animals Oct. 6 in Corona del Mar.
“Creatures of the Night” will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.
There also will be arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt.
For more information, visit slgardens.org.