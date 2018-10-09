Around Town: 'Creatures of the Night' draws hundreds to Sherman Library

More than 600 people turned out Saturday evening at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar for “Creatures of the Night,” a chance to learn about nocturnal plants and animals.
The three-hour event also featured entertainment, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt.
Also at Sherman Library, director Scott LaFleur will talk Wednesday about a planned trip to Costa Rica in July.
The 12-day tour is designed for garden lovers.
The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Sherman Library, 2647 E. Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 673-2261.
Hurley founder to speak in Huntington Beach on Wednesday night
Bob Hurley, founder of Costa Mesa-based surf apparel company Hurley International, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Huntington Beach High School auditorium as part of the Best Fit Colleges, Best Fit Careers Tour.
Hurley will discuss his journey to success and how he turned his passion into a career.
The Princeton Review will offer information about the college application process and how to find a college that offers the best fit for a student.
The public event is co-presented by Roadtrip Nation, an organization that aims to match a student’s interests with a possible career.
Huntington Beach High is at 1905 Main St. The event will include food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. and live music from a student band.
Veterans will share stories at Heroes Hall
Veterans will take the stage in Costa Mesa on Thursday to share stories of their time in the military during the latest installment of the Voices: Veterans Storytelling Project at the Heroes Hall museum at the OC Fair & Event Center.
The program will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but guests can RSVP at voicesoct2018.eventbrite.com.
Heroes Hall is at 88 Fair Drive.
Repticon returns to O.C. fairgrounds this weekend
Repticon — a reptile show and vendor fair — will slither back to the OC Fair & Event Center this weekend.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Huntington Beach building at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
Admission is $12 general, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for kids 4 and younger. Parking costs $8.
For more information, visit repticon.com/california/los-angeles-costa-mesa.
H.B. Fire Department to host open house Saturday
The Huntington Beach Fire Department will host its annual open house at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fire Station 1 at 18311 Gothard St.
Visitors can tour the station, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and watch fire and vehicle extraction demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information, call (714) 536-5411.
Golden retrievers to have their day at H.B. Central Park
Hundreds of golden retrievers will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the second Goldie Palooza at Huntington Beach’s Central Park.
The event is organized by SoCal Golden Retriever Buddies, which hopes to surpass last year’s attendance of more than 350 golden retrievers.
Festivities will include vendors, a “Smooch a Golden” kissing booth, a Halloween costume contest, a raffle for gift baskets and Goldie Palooza merchandise.
The minimum donation to attend is $5 per adult. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Proceeds will benefit three golden retriever rescue organizations.
For more information, visit goldiepalooza.com or email goldiepalooza@gmail.com.
The Taste culinary event coming to Costa Mesa
The Taste, a three-day culinary showcase, is coming to Costa Mesa next week.
Guests 21 and older will be able to sip and sample offerings from dozens of local restaurants and explore various culinary pop-ups and collaborations.
The event will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Met, 535 Anton Blvd.
One-day general admission is $85 to $100 and includes unlimited food and beverage tastings. VIP packages also are available.
The Taste is presented by the Los Angeles Times, which owns the Daily Pilot. For more information, visit extras.latimes.com/taste.