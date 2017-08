Local amateur art was on display at Triangle Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday as part of the second annual Art in the Park festival.

Dozens flocked to the park and the nearby Huntington Beach Art Center at 538 Main St. to view the artwork while enjoying live music and food.

A presentation was also given by the designers of the movie “Moana,” Rika Traxler and James Finch.

