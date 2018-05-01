Back to the Beach brings 2 days of punk and ska to Huntington

The debut of the two-day Back to the Beach Festival over the weekend at Huntington State Beach brought together acts that popularized punk and reggae-infused ska in the 1980s and '90s, many of them from Orange County.
The event, presented by KROQ/106.7 FM, Blink-182's Travis Barker and Goldfinger's John Feldmann, included concerts by headliners Sublime with Rome and 311, plus Fishbone's original lineup and Goldfinger featuring Barker.
The roster also included the Interrupters, the Aquabats, Save Ferris, the Aggrolites, the Untouchables, Hepcat, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Less Than Jake and Mustard Plug.
The festival essentially was a ska-punk summit, with bands such as Save Ferris and Goldfinger bringing on guest players from other bands, including Orange County favorite Reel Big Fish, which wasn't on the bill due to obligations to this summer's Warped Tour.