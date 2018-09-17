Balboa Island Carnival is all fun, games ... and pie

Hundreds of people gathered on Balboa Island in Newport Beach on Sunday for the annual Balboa Island Carnival & Taste of the Island.
The event on Marine Avenue, presented by the Balboa Island Improvement and Merchants associations, featured rides, raffles, games and food, including pie-eating contests.
Christian Zoller consumed a whole boysenberry pie to earn the title of top pie eater in the adult contest.
“I just went for it,” Zoller said.
He was OK afterward except for some pie up his nose, he added.
Susan Hoffman is a contributor to Times Community News.