Balboa Island’s got the look of Halloween

Make no bones about it, skeletons have taken over Newport Beach’s Balboa Island for Halloween.

There’s a bicycle rider, a kayaker, a poker-playing trio, a group hanging out on a patio and even Captain Hook’s remains dangling from a balcony.

Many houses have been fully Halloweened. Every inch of the front yard of one house contains ghosts, goblins, witches, monsters, spiders and scarecrows, along with inflated dragons on the private pier.

Farther west along South Bay Front is the “bear” house, where decorative bears observe every holiday. For Halloween, they’re decked out in costumes and share window space with glowing pumpkins.

On the next block is the home of Balboa Island Museum President Shirley Pepys, where three witches have taken over the lounge chairs on her patio.

Near the ferry landing is a huge black spider draped in lights and hovering across the Bay Front sidewalk.

SUSAN HOFFMAN is a contributor to Times Community News.