FBI searches for man who robbed banks in Costa Mesa and Aliso Viejo

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing two banks inside grocery stores in Costa Mesa and Aliso Viejo last week.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, a man robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside an Albertsons grocery store in the 2300 block of Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa. The man used a note to demand cash and fled with an unknown amount of money, according to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., a man approached a teller at the U.S. Bank inside a Ralphs in the 26000 block of Aliso Creek Road and passed a note demanding cash. Eimiller said the man threatened the teller with a gun.

Authorities are investigating whether the same man robbed both banks.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (310) 477-6565.

