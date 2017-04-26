Biz News: Garden show comes to South Coast Plaza starting Thursday

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will host the 28th annual Southern California Spring Garden Show, “At Home in the Garden,” this weekend, featuring displays intended to provide visitors with inspiration for their own homes and gardens.

A 21-foot-tall floral centerpiece will commemorate South Coast Plaza’s 50th anniversary.

Notable landscape designers have partnered with Crate and Barrel Home Store, The Land of Nod, LIULI Crystal Art, Monark Premium Appliance Co., Pottery Barn, Sur La Table, West Elm, Williams-Sonoma and Z Gallerie on the show, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the mall’s Crate and Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing.

The event will include 10 display gardens, 50 vendors offering exotic plants and flowers, children’s activities and more than 60 seminars throughout the weekend. Admission is free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

South Coast Plaza is at 3333 Bear St. For more information about the show, visit southcoastplaza.com/spring-garden-show.

O.C. restaurateur to open Olea in Newport Beach

Russ Bendel, owner of Orange County restaurants Vine and Ironwood, plans to open Olea in Newport Beach by the end of the year.

The 3,647-square-foot restaurant will be at 2001 Westcliff Drive, according to a news release.

Olea is named for a genus of trees. The food will be “a European twist on the Napa/Sonoma-inspired cuisine and spirits at Vine,” according to the release.

Mother’s Market donates to Environmental Nature Center

Mother’s Market & Kitchen, a Costa Mesa-based natural and organic foods retailer, recently donated $5,000 to the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach.

The money was from the chain’s sale of grocery bags from January through March, according to a news release.

Executive chef named for Five Crowns and SideDoor

Anthony Endy has been named executive chef of Five Crowns and SideDoor in Corona del Mar.

Endy previously was director of culinary operations at Paul Martin’s American Grill.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Anthony to our core team and restaurant family,” Ryan O’Melveny Wilson, corporate executive chef and vice president of Five Crowns’ parent, Pasadena-based Lawry’s Restaurants, said in a statement. “He brings a creativity and consistent excellence to the kitchen that will be a tremendous asset and continue to maintain the highest standards for both of our restaurants.”

Cos Bar and Broken English open in Newport

Cos Bar and Broken English have opened in Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village.

Cos Bar, founded in Colorado in 1976, offers an assortment of makeup, skincare, bath and body products.

Broken English, a jewelry store, was founded in 2006 in Los Angeles.

Pizza Press has grand opening in Surf City

Pizza Press recently hosted a grand opening for its downtown Huntington Beach location.

The restaurant is located at 150 Fifth St.

New managing director hired at Pelican Hill resort

Tom Donovan has been named managing director of The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast.

Donovan previously was managing director of the Grand Wailea in Hawaii.

Donovan is a graduate of Northeastern University.

Island Hotel names new sales and marketing director

The Island Hotel in Newport Beach has named Bob Arrivillaga as its new director of sales and marketing.

Arrivillaga, a Laguna Beach resident and graduate of the University of Utah, previously was associate director of group sales at Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. He also has worked at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Dana Point.

Westin South Coast Plaza gets new meeting and event manager

Jamie Reiter has been named meeting and event manager at the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel in Costa Mesa.

Reiter previously was a meeting and event manager at the Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point. She is a graduate of the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida.

Crystal Cove community to get upgraded irrigation system

Park West Cos., a Rancho Santa Margarita-based provider of landscape construction, landscape management and tree care services, has been engaged to upgrade the irrigation system in Newport Coast’s Crystal Cove community.

Among other projects, Park West will install technology that includes wireless controllers, according to a news release.