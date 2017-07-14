Biz News: Newport landscaping firm designs South Korean mega-resort

Lifescapes International, a Newport Beach-based landscape architectural firm that has also done projects for major Las Vegas hotels, has designed the landscape environment for Paradise City, a $1.1-billion entertainment and gaming resort complex in Incheon, South Korea, according to a news release.

Paradise City includes a luxury hotel, casino and convention center.

“Based on our experience in designing 12 iconic resort casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, we were selected to design the overall landscaped environment and deliver on the developers’ concept for this project, which was to create the ultimate destination that would attract tourists year-round,” said Lifescapes’ president, Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs, in a statement.

“Our vision was to bring the vibrant energy of Las Vegas to Korea by integrating water features and immersive gardens, thereby heightening the dramatic element of the setting and cultivating an exceptional, entertainment-driven experience,” she said.

Newport women chosen for O.C. Girl Scouts board

Three Newport Beach businesswomen were chosen to serve on the Girl Scouts of Orange County board, according to news release.

Rebecca Marshall is vice president of global sourcing and real estate at Ingram Micro. Putri Pascualy is a managing director and partner at PAAMCO Prisma. Nella Webster O'Grady is principal of Palo Capital.

The new board members “are shining examples of go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders in our community and serve as powerful role models for our girls,” Nancy Nygren, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County, said in a statement.

Old Vine Cafe celebrates 10 years

Old Vine Café at The Camp in Costa Mesa is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month.

Chef Mark McDonald has created a special menu for the occasion. It costs $95 and will be available all month long.

For more information, visit oldvinecafe.com or call (714) 545-1411.

Vaca to host James Beard Foundation benefit

Chef Amar Santana and partner Ahmed Labbate of Vaca restaurant in Costa Mesa are hosting a benefit dinner Aug. 10.

The seven-course meal will raise funds for James Beard Foundation scholarships and other culinary programs. Tickets are $300 for foundation members or $350 for non-members.

For reservations, visit vaca.mybigcommerce.com/events. For more information, call (714) 463-6060.

Pedego reaches 100-store milestone

Fountain Valley-based Pedego Electric Bikes has opened its 100th store worldwide.

The store is in Simsbury, Conn. Pedego was founded in 2008 and offers a dozen models of electric bikes.

Vici to open second store in Newport

A women’s clothing store is opening in Corona del Mar Plaza this month, according to a news release.

Vici, in the plaza’s Suite 966, also has locations in Newport Center and Walnut Creek, in the Bay Area.

Newport firm acquires financing for Orange business park

MetroGroup Realty Finance, a Newport Beach-based commercial mortgage banking firm, has secured $3.9 million in permanent acquisition financing for Orangewood Business Plaza, a three-building industrial business park in Orange, according to a news release.

The 49,880 square-foot business park consists of one office building and two flex/industrial buildings at at 1717 and 1745 W. Orangewood Ave. and 571 N. Poplar St.