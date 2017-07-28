Biz News: ‘Burger pops’ promotion at Slater's 50/50 to benefit Costa Mesa nonprofit

Slater’s 50/50, which has a location in Huntington Beach, is selling “burger pops” in August to benefit Project Hope Alliance, Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that helps homeless children.

The pops are mini deep-fried burgers on a stick.

New Costa Mesa development to have grand opening

Aura, a new 33-home tract in Costa Mesa by DeNova Homes, is having its grand opening Saturday and Sunday.

Two model homes will be open. The tract has three floor plans with houses containing three or four bedrooms that range in size from 2,143 square feet to 2,401 square feet.

Pricing is in the $800,000s. Aura is at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Merrimac Way. It replaces a car dealership.