Biz News: Eggslice, a breakfast sandwich maker, opens in Costa Mesa's OC Mix

South Coast Collection and its OC Mix center, in Costa Mesa, have new tenants.

Eggslice, now open inside the Shuck Oyster Bar, offers a type of breakfast sandwich that had its beginning at farmers markets in Australia.

Bono Spera, inside the OC Mix, is a women’s athletic apparel store. It also offers Korean skincare products.

Opening later this year at SOCO are Natuzzi Italia, a furniture store, and Bang & Olufsen, which sells televisions, music systems, loudspeakers and multimedia products.

The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, named after the “Looney Tunes” cartoonist, has expanded by opening the Chuck Jones Gallery in the OC Mix. It will display fine art collections, offer framing services and sell “Looney Tunes”-inspired gifts.

Angelitos de Oro partners with South Coast Plaza on promotion

Angelitos de Oro, a volunteer group based in Santa Ana, is partnering again with South Coast Plaza to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

From Oct. 4 through 10, customers who buy an Angelitos card can get 20% savings at more than 100 participating South Coast Plaza stores and restaurants.

The cards are $60 and go on sale Aug. 28 at angelitosdeoro.org.

PIMCO employees volunteer time

The PIMCO Foundation, based in Newport Beach, recently donated $1,000 to Human Options, an Irvine-based nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

Nearly 30 employees and interns from PIMCO also volunteered last month to renovate shelter homes and refurbish an apartment.

Knots of Love reaches donation milestone

Knots of Love, a Costa Mesa-based group that makes hand-knit and crochet caps for those with treatment-induced hair loss, recently donated its 350,000th hat.

The hat, made by volunteers, went to the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach.

Nekter opens new location in Newport

Nekter Juice Bar, a nationwide chain founded in Costa Mesa, has expanded with a new location in Newport Beach.

The juicery will be in the Harbor View Shopping Center at San Miguel Drive and San Joaquin Hills Road.

The location is Nekter’s second in Newport, after another in Corona del Mar.

New boutique comes to Lido

Bixby & Ball, a lifestyle brand and retail boutique, has expanded with a new location in Newport Beach, according to a news release.

The 800-square-foot store is in the Lido Marina Village, 3424 Via Lido, Suite 103. It sells home décor, furniture, linens, art, accessories and jewelry. The company was founded in 2010 in Solana Beach.

Local businesses win landscaping awards

The Orange County chapter of the California Landscape Contractors Assn. recently honored local landscape contractors with 2017 awards for excellence in landscape installation and maintenance, according to a news release.

Recipients included: Newport Beach-based Roger’s Gardens Landscaping, Richard Taylor Associates and Terra Prima; Visionscape, based in Laguna Beach; and Solena Landscape, based in Huntington Beach.

Wirth opens new plastic surgery office in Newport

Wirth Plastic Surgery recently opened its offices in Newport Beach.

The facility is at 1401 Avocado Ave., Suite 810.

It’s headed by Dr. Garrett Wirth and esthetician Annie Bomis.

Huntington Beach start-up makes gelato

A Huntington Beach start-up will be selling its low-calorie gelato in Bristol Farms later this month, according to a news release.

Revelé Whipped Gelato is based at 16321 Gothard St.

Poke restaurant coming to Costa Mesa

Chicago-based Aloha Poké Co. is expanding with a new restaurant along Costa Mesa’s 17th Street Promenade.

The eatery will be at 283-A E. 17th St. It will open this fall, according to a news release.

Aloha offers build-your-own style poké bowls,