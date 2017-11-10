Biz News: Newport Beach company hires city's mayor to business development position

Consumer Brands LLC, a Newport Beach-based Internet development company, has hired Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon as its leader of business development efforts, according to a news release.

Muldoon, an attorney and former Orange County deputy district attorney, has experience advising clients on corporate strategy, government licensing and compliance, constitutional legal issues, intellectual property and other business matters, company officials said.

Home furniture company to open in South Coast Plaza

CB2, a home decor and furniture company, is opening a new store in Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza shopping center Nov. 17.

On Thursday, the store will have a party from 6 to 9 p.m. with live performances, a sale, henna tattoos, tarot cards and drinks.

Builders group hosts show at fairgrounds

The Building Industry Assn. of Southern California is having a show Wednesday and Thursday at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

The event, which normally takes place in Riverside but has been moved to Costa Mesa this year, will include networking, brainstorming and industry-related presentations.

For more information, visit facebook.com/BIS.SoCalShow.

Newport Beach medical plaza breaks ground

C.W. Driver Cos., a builder providing general contracting, construction management and design-build services, has broken ground on Newport Harbor Medical Plaza, a medical facility off Newport Boulevard.

The facility at 330 Old Newport Blvd. will be 26,500 square feet. Completion is scheduled for fall 2018.

Newport start-up company builds custom mattresses

A Newport Beach-based startup company, Design Your Own Bed (DYOB), has started an online fundraising campaign on IndieGoGo.

The company creates customized mattresses. For more information, visit designyourownbed.com.

Leadership in Heels series coming to Center Club

The Center Club in Costa Mesa is hosting a leadership event Nov. 30.

Leadership in Heels founder and CEO Scharrell Jackson keynotes the event. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Irvine-based nonprofit Working Wardrobes.

For more information, visit scharrelljackson.com/about-leadership-in-heels.

Hoag named top cardiovascular hospital

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach was named one of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by IBM Watson Health, according to a news release.

Watson Health’s annual study included risk-adjusted inpatient mortality, risk-adjusted complications, percentage of coronary bypass patients with internal mammary artery use, 30-day mortality rates, 30-day readmission rates and severity-adjusted average length of stay, according to a news release.

Hoag received this distinction in the past.

Mother’s Market to donate to environmental nonprofit

The Costa Mesa-based Mother’s Market and Kitchen chain is donating a portion of funds collected from grocery bags through Dec. 31.

The money will aid Naturalist For You, a Silverado-based environmental group.