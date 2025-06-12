Huntington Beach couple celebrates 77th wedding anniversary

Carl and Alice Obert of Huntington Beach celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last week.

Carl and Alice Obert are still together, all of these years — and decades — later.

The Huntington Beach couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on June 5, their daughter, Jan Bartlett, said.

Not only have the Oberts been together for that long after marrying in Los Angeles in 1948, but they still live independently at their home in north Huntington Beach that they purchased in March of 1963.

Population experts estimate that only about 1,000 couples in the United States at any given time have been married 75 years or longer.

Carl and Alice Oberg of Huntington Beach were married in 1948. (Courtesy of Jan Bartlett)

“I feel fortunate, really grateful,” Bartlett said. “I feel proud that they’ve stayed together and they’ve taken care of their health, so they’re able to live independently. They still laugh a lot together and maintain their quirky senses of humor. Mostly, I’m just grateful.”

She said Carl Obert, 98, has been involved with the Huntington Beach Tree Society over the years and cares for his wife Alice, 96. He is savvy with the internet and enjoys making cards, emailing and texting.

All five of their children — Mark, Frank, Jan, Don and Carla — are also still alive, with Mark and Don still living in Huntington Beach. Carl and Alice also have five grandchildren.

Bartlett said a small family celebration with cupcakes and champagne was held for her parents last week to celebrate the anniversary.