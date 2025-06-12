KelpFest inspires stewardship of coastal ecosystem

Laguna Bluebelt’s Mike Beanan holds up an artistic replica of a fish surrounded by kelp during KelpFest at Main Beach on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

The young and the curious had ample opportunity to take a deep dive into oceanic matters on Saturday with the return of KelpFest in Laguna Beach.

An annual event that began in 2010, the festival draws attention to the local kelp forest and its importance to marine life.

Laguna Ocean Foundation serves as the host organization for KelpFest, partnering with other environmental groups focused on protecting, restoring and educating the community about the coastal ecosystem. It seeks to encourage the public to play an active role in protecting the fragile ecosystem, according to Alayna Ader, the foundation’s education and leadership manager.

A youngster examines shark jaws at the CSULB Shark Lab booth at KelpFest in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Andrew Turner)

“The beach cleanup that kicked off the event gathered more than 50 pounds of trash from Main Beach in just one hour,” Ader said of Saturday’s festival.

As schools go on break and students are off for summer, there was steady foot traffic wandering up to the booths and exhibits at the Main Beach cobblestones.

Among about a dozen participating groups were the American Cetacean Society, California State Parks, Laguna Beach County Water District, Laguna Bluebelt, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Orange County Coastkeeper, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, San Pedro-based Kelp Ark, and the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach.

Visitors view kelp seed samples at the Kelp Ark booth during KelpFest in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Andrew Turner)

“KelpFest exhibitors offered ocean awareness education and hands-on STEAM activities for everyone to enjoy,” Ader said “The event ended with an hour-long ‘Algae Walk and Talk,’ where participants learned about the different algae species found along the beach and tidepools.

“With an estimated 1,000 people enjoying KelpFest, Laguna Ocean Foundation is confident that the event sparked appreciation for the coast and created future environmental stewards.”

An interactive stand provided a chance for kids to paint flounders and scallops, while also displaying informational panels about marine wildlife.

A youngster dressed as a mermaid poses with a member of the Huntington Beach Mermaids at KelpFest in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Andrew Turner)

The Huntington Beach Mermaids also had a tent where children were invited to dress up, flip their fins and pose for pictures.

Live music was provided by the SeaView Serenaders.