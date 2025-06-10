Library Measures A and B hold substantial leads in Huntington Beach

The Edison Community Center was a voting location for the Huntington Beach special election on Tuesday.

Measures A and B had opened up leads in the library special election in Huntington Beach, according to early results released Tuesday night on the Orange County Registrar of Voters website.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Measure A had 30,407 votes for (58.96%) and 21,169 votes against (41.04%). The measure would repeal a parent/guardian children’s book review board of up to 21 members, appointed by the Huntington Beach City Council, which could relocate books deemed offensive to a restricted area while also stopping new children’s books from entering the collection if they didn’t meet “community standards.”

A Measure A victory would leave policies for the selection and use of library materials in the hands of the city’s director of community and library services.

Residents return from voting in the Huntington Beach special election at Edison Community Center on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Measure B had 31,409 “yes” votes as of the 9:30 p.m. update (60.95%), and 20,120 “no” votes (39.05%). That measure would require both the council and a majority of Surf City voters to approve any outsourcing of library operations.

The next update was scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m on the registrar’s website.

A resident walks in to vote for the Huntington Beach special election at Edison Community Center on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Members of the current council have urged voters to vote “no” on both measures, particularly Chad Williams, who started a Political Action Committee against them. They have said the parent board encourages community involvement and limits sexually explicit or pornographic material, while outsourcing could be considered as a money-saver for a city that is strapped financially.

But proponents of the measures have largely sought no change in the way library operations have been traditionally handled, saying parents deserve the chance to make choices for their children instead of a politically appointed group.