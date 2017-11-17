Biz News: Karl Strauss brewpub in Costa Mesa now open after remodel

The Karl Strauss restaurant and brewpub in Costa Mesa has reopened after a full remodel.

The restaurant at 901 S. Coast Drive first opened in 2002. The new layout includes a redesigned bar with 24 taps, a more-open floor plan and a new patio.

The additional taps will allow a wider variety of rotating, small-batch beers, according to a news release.

Old World to host Swedish fair

Old World Village in Huntington Beach is hosting a Swedish Christmas Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event is presented by the Swedish Women’s Educational Assn. of Orange County. It will include gifts, ornaments, food and drinks.

Tickets are $7 or $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 are free.

Pelican Hill starts gingerbread village construction

The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast plans to start construction of its 300-pound, 7-foot-tall gingerbread village Monday morning. Pastry chef Jeff Lehude will lead the effort, which is expected to be finished by Monday evening, in the hotel’s lobby.

Karma opens new center in Newport

Irvine-based Karma Automotive is opening a new sales center at 950 W. Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach.

The 2,000-square-foot facility shares some space with the adjacent Ferrari dealership. A soft opening is planned for Monday.

Karma makes the Revero, a hybrid, $130,000 luxury sedan.

Country Club names two positions

Nicholas Biglari has been named vice president of operations for the Country Club, a new restaurant and bar scheduled to open in Costa Mesa on Dec. 5.

Biglari last worked at the Hillstone Restaurant Group. He has 18 years of industry experience.

The Country Club has also hired Zachary Scherer as executive chef. The Le Cordon Bleu graduate has worked at George’s at the Cove in La Jolla and Haven Gastropub in Orange.

Oyster house to host fundraiser benefit dog rescues

Ways and Means Oyster House in Huntington Beach’s Pacific City is having a fundraiser Dec. 9.

The Barks of Love Bash goes from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature dog-friendly activities. Proceeds benefit Barks of Love, a dog rescue group.

Tickets are $20, sold at the door. Admission includes drinks and appetizers.

Eschle named to sales position at Westin

Tricia Eschle has been named director of sales and marketing at the Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, according to a news release.

Eschle has worked for The Inn at Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach House. She also worked for the Westin as its business travel sales manager and business travel account director.

Mother’s Market expands with two new stores

Mother’s Market and Kitchen, a Costa Mesa-based foods retailer founded in 1978, is adding two new stores in Signal Hill and Manhattan Beach.

The Signal Hill store, at 2475 Cherry Ave., is expected to open in early 2018. The Manhattan Beach location, at 1700 Rosecrans Ave., is scheduled to open in summer 2018.