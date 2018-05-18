Biz News: Knife Pleat to open at South Coast Plaza

Knife Pleat to open at South Coast Plaza
Knife Pleat, a new French restaurant by chef Tony Esnault and restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi, will open in early 2019 at South Coast Plaza in the space previously occupied by Marché Moderne.
The couple are known for Spring and Church & State, two downtown Los Angeles French restaurants that placed in Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold's "101 Best Restaurants."
Esnault worked at Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe and with Alain Ducasse at the Essex House and Adour at the St. Regis in New York City. He and Ducasse earned the restaurants a combined five Michelin stars.
Knife Pleat cuisine will feature a modern interpretation of classic French techniques. The restaurant will be in the retail center's Penthouse on Level 3, measuring 5,000 square-feet and accommodating 90 guests.
Marché Moderne, which has also made Gold's list, has relocated to Newport Coast.
Playa Mesa Mexican Kitchen to open in Costa Mesa
Playa Mesa Mexican Kitchen will open in July at 428 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa.
The menu will feature Mexican dishes with organic and non-GMO ingredients, including halibut ceviche, house-made mole, Hamachi crudo and octopus. The bar will offer Tequilas, Mezcals, Mexican craft beer and Spanish and South American wines.
The concept was founded by restaurateurs Mario Marovic and Andrew Gabriel, who produced Costa Mesa's Country Club and Wild Goose Tavern, Newport Beach's Dory Deli and Matador Cantina and Cocina in Fullerton.
For more information, call (949) 287-5292 or visit playamesa.com.
ViX to debut its West Coast flagship store in Newport Beach
ViX swimwear will debut its West Coast flagship boutique this weekend at Fashion Island.
Designer Paula Hermanny will meet customers from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and Amanda Stanton of "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" will greet customers from 1 to 2 p.m.
The beachwear lists Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bundchen and Beyonce as fans.
Pacific Industrial acquires property in Costa Mesa
Pacific Industrial acquired a 157,204-square-foot, two-building industrial property in Costa Mesa, adjacent to John Wayne Airport. Voit Real Estate Services directed the $33-million off-market acquisition.
One of the property's buildings is home to the U.S. headquarters of RipCurl, an Australian surfwear designer, manufacturer and retailer.