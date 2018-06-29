Biz News: Balboa Island’s Art for the Soul to close in August as owner retires

Longtime Newport Beach retailer Valinda Martin, 57, plans to retire and close her Art for the Soul decor, home goods and gift shop Aug. 15.
Martin was paralyzed in a 1993 boating accident and must use a wheelchair. As part of her emotional recovery, she began buying whimsical and inspirational artistic items — the types of things she bought and sold for Art for the Soul, which she launched in 1998.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this business and the many wonderful people I’ve met, but the time has come for me to retire,” Martin said in a statement.
She said that during the remaining time in her store on Balboa Island’s Marine Avenue, she plans to sell the rest of her inventory at discount prices.
“I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish on Balboa Island for the past 20 years,” Martin said. “It’s been a great career and I feel like I’m going out at the top of my profession.”
Her post-retirement plans include traveling and remodeling her Corona del Mar home.
TV titan Ryan Murphy’s Laguna home goes on sale for $18.75 million
Ryan Murphy, a screenwriter, director and producer known for the TV series “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Feud” and “Nip/Tuck,” recently put his two-residence compound in Laguna Beach on the market for $18.75 million.
His collection of artwork and furniture also is available for purchase through a separate agreement.
The hillside property — almost 1.25 acres overlooking the coast — has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, plus a poolside pavilion with two more bathrooms. Murphy bought the 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath main house in March 2005 for $4.475 million and the neighboring 2,700-square-foot two-story guesthouse, with two bedrooms and 2.5 baths, two years later for $3.34 million.
Black Trumpet Bistro moving to new H.B. location
Huntington Beach’s Black Trumpet Bistro plans to move from Beach Boulevard to an upscale neighborhood near the beach.
Chef-owner Dino Ferraro says the restaurant has outgrown its space at 18344 Beach and will move in a few weeks to a new 2,700-square-foot location at 7041 Yorktown Ave., in the Seacliff Village Shopping Center.
He says the new Black Trumpet will serve Mediterranean tapas along with dishes such as filet mignon, rack of lamb, roast cauliflower, tuna tartare and French bouillabaisse.
It will have 80 indoor seats and 25 to 30 seats outdoors, with lounge furniture and a fire pit.
5 new stores coming to South Coast Plaza
Five boutiques are scheduled to debut this summer and fall at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
John Hardy, a New York-based designer jewelry brand , is slated to open in August on Level 2 at the mall’s Carousel Court.
AllSaints, a contemporary men’s and women’s lifestyle brand founded in London, will open in August on Level 1 between Carousel Court and Jewel Court.
Furla, a contemporary leather goods and accessories brand founded in Bologna, Italy, is scheduled to debut in September on Level 2 in the Bloomingdale’s wing.
Lafayette 148, a women’s contemporary brand based in New York, will open in September on Level 1 in the Saks Fifth Avenue wing.
Eve by Eve’s, a Beverly Hills-based luxury lifestyle brand featuring ready-to-wear items and lingerie, is slated to open in November on Level 1 of the Saks wing.
Two top luxury fashion retailers, Alexander McQueen and Givenchy, recently opened new boutiques at South Coast Plaza.
Laguna resident named chairwoman of business owners institute
Loreen Gilbert of Laguna Beach, president and founder of Irvine-based WealthWise Financial Services, has been named chairwoman of the National Assn. of Women Business Owners’ National Institute, which provides female business owners with education and access to other resources to help them manage their businesses.
Gilbert also has served on the group’s national board the past four years and is on national councils concerning taxes, regulations and workforce issues.
“Like most entrepreneurs, I made a few mistakes starting and growing my business that could have been avoided if I had found the right someone to guide me,” Gilbert said in a statement. “I want to lead and harness this collective brilliance of women entrepreneurs through the institute to help women at every aspect of their business. ... I believe all of us are smarter than any of us.”
Costa Mesa apartment community bought for $28 million
Stellko Properties has purchased Vio Costa Mesa, an 84-unit apartment community, for $28 million from Sack Properties.
The complex at 2217 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa was built in 1973. It consists of eight buildings with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 767 square feet. The community is currently under renovation.
McCarthy Building Cos. names Newport-based regional president
McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., the largest commercial construction company in Orange County, named Mike Myers president of its Southern California region, based in the Newport Beach office.
Myers is replacing Randy Highland, who will retire in August.
The Newport office of St. Louis-based McCarthy reported $932 million in revenue for Orange County in 2017, according to the Orange County Business Journal.
Newport’s Buchanan Street Partners buys Nevada office buildings
Newport Beach-based Buchanan Street Partners has acquired four office buildings in Henderson, Nev., for nearly $28 million.
The properties in the Green Valley Corporate Center span a combined 158,300 square feet and are nearly 65% leased, according to brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller, American Nevada Co.
Buchanan Street Partners was founded in 1999 and focuses on investing in commercial and multifamily real estate.
O.C. Business Council breakfast set for Costa Mesa
The Orange County Business Council Chairman’s Leadership Breakfast on July 26 in Costa Mesa will feature Stuart McClure, founder and chief executive of Cylance, an Irvine-based cybersecurity firm.
The breakfast will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive.
Tickets are $145 ($85 for Business Council members).
For more information, call Sabra Ritter at (949) 794-7241 or visit ocbc.org/general-events.
Craig Realty Group CEO to receive leadership award
Steven Craig, president and chief executive of Craig Realty Group, a Newport Beach-based developer of outlet shopping centers, will receive the 2018 Dan Donahue Leadership Award from KidWorks at the Santa Ana-based nonprofit’s 12th annual Foundation for Success Luncheon on Nov. 8.
KidWorks provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for needy children and teenagers. The lunch, which raises the majority of KidWorks’ annual after-school program budget, will be at the DoubleTree hotel at 201 E. MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana.
“We are honored to present this very special award to Steve in recognition of his longtime support of KidWorks’ youth and families,” David Benavides. KidWorks’ executive director, said in a statement. “His service to KidWorks as a board member, chairman of the advisory council and past chairman of the annual luncheon is exemplary.”
Craig said in a statement that the youths KidWorks serves “will grow up to be our fellow neighbors, friends and leaders. … Our future is tied to their future.”