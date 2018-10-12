Biz News: Newport resident Kobe Bryant starts men’s grooming line

Former Laker Kobe Bryant, a Newport Coast resident, has started a men’s grooming line.

Art of Sport sells deodorant, hair wash, bar soap and sunscreen. The brand is geared toward athletes.

Pelican Hill to host marketing dinner

Newport Beach and Co.’s annual marketing outlook dinner is scheduled for Thursday. The event will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Resort at Pelican Hill, 22701 Pelican Hill Road, Newport Coast. It includes a cocktail reception, presentation, dinner and entertainment. For more information, visit newportbeachandco.com/outlook.

Newport Beach firm acquires Denver hotel

A Newport Beach company has formed a joint venture that purchased Denver’s largest hotel, the Denver Business Journal reported.

Eagle Four Partners and Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners acquired the 1,231-room Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. The sale price was not announced.

Computer casemaker names new CEO

Max Interactive Inc., a Costa Mesa-based maker of protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, tablets and other mobile devices, has named Al Giazzon chief executive officer, according to a news release.

Giazzon has worked at Gateway, NEC Display Solutions and Targus. He last served as vice president of marketing for ViewSonic.

Cameron Moore, the company's founder and president, will continue as president and chairman of the board.

Fountain Valley office sold for $2 million

The Newport Beach office of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the $2 million sale of a Fountain Valley office. The property at 18055 Bushard St. had housed Fisher Chiropractic but will be converted to a Keller Williams residential real estate franchise.

Newport real estate company named among nation’s fastest-growing

The Saywitz Co., a Newport Beach commercial real estate brokerage firm, was recently named on Inc. magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America, according to a news release.

It ranked 2,114 nationwide, making it the 17th fastest-growing in California.

Saywitz has been in business nearly 45 years and maintains a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties throughout Southern California.

Newport company buys Tacoma residential and commercial development

A Newport Beach real estate investment management company has purchased a mixed-used development in Tacoma, Wash. CWS Capital Partners bought the first developed phase of Point Ruston — which includes 268 apartments, businesses and restaurants — for about $101 million, the News-Tribune reported.

The sale was completed at the end of September.