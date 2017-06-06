Boat sailing from Catalina Island runs aground on beach in Newport

A 30-foot boat washed ashore in Newport Beach late Sunday after the vessel’s electronic equipment malfunctioned, authorities said.

Three adults and an 11-year-old were sailing from Catalina Island when the electronics on the boat went out, said Sgt. John Hollenbeck of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol.

After realizing they were getting too close to shore, the boat’s captain tried to back away from the surfline, but 4- to 6-foot surf shoved the craft toward the sand, Hollenbeck said.

After the boat ran aground, the people onboard were able to jump onto the sand between 11th and 12th streets.

Lifeguards helped pull the boat further onto the beach early Monday to ensure that no fuel would spill into the water.

The boat was removed from the beach by about 3 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

