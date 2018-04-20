Newport Boat Show docks for annual 4-day run

More than 200 watercraft — from paddleboards to million-dollar yachts — join marine-related products and services for admiration and purchase through this weekend at the annual Newport Boat Show, which opened Thursday at Lido Marina Village.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per day, or $10 with military ID. Children 12 and younger get in free.
Free parking is available at Hoag Health Center, 500 Superior Ave., with free shuttle service to and from the show.
Lido Marina Village is at 3432 Via Oporto.