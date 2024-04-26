Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, April 26, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- O.C. Fair officials reduce fee hike at Equestrian Center, to be renamed the Ranch
- Newport Beach adopts new fees, fee changes across four departments
- SURFscape expo returns to Huntington Beach this weekend
- ‘Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE’ blooms at South Coast Plaza
A4
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.