Nearby elementary school students kept inside as crews put out brush fire at Upper Newport Bay

Eastbluff Elementary School students were kept inside briefly Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire at Upper Newport Bay, authorities said.
Newport Beach fire crews received a report of the fire in the area of Vista del Oro and Vista Grande at about 1:45 p.m.
The roughly one-acre blaze was near homes in the city's Eastbluff neighborhood, but no structures were damaged. Students at nearby Eastbluff Elementary were told to stay inside because of the smoke, authorities said.
Firefighters had the blaze controlled at about 2:50 p.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
