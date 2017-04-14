Huntington Beach drops car lot proposal amid public protest

A proposal by the city of Huntington Beach to use a vacant lot that was formerly a Navy railway as a car storage facility was dropped this week amid public concerns.

The city sent a letter to residents Wednesday telling them that because of the outpouring of concern about the project at a zoning administrator meeting last week, the city scrapped its plans and will instead install fencing and other barriers to prevent potential nuisance issues at the vacant lot between Rancho Road and Springdale Street.

About 80 people showed up at last week’s meeting to voice disapproval of the project, citing safety issues, dust, noise and diminishing property values potentially resulting from the car lot.

Resident Dan Jamieson, who helped spread the word about the lot in his neighborhood, said he was surprised and delighted by this week’s news.

“You wonder if local politicians will listen to you, and they did,” Jamieson said.

Residents said they were concerned about the potential for safety issues, dust, noise and diminishing property values posed by the proposed car storage facility.

Huntington Beach has long-term plans to build a trail on the lot — an idea supported by residents — but a lack of funds has put that project on hold for about five years.

Officials considered the car lot a way to aid local auto dealers and glean funds for the future trail system through rent.

Jamieson said he believes the city will be able to find other avenues of funding for the trail system.

Kellee Fritzal, the city’s deputy director of economic development, said the area will remain vacant for now.

Residents said they welcome the open space and are willing to wait for the trail without the visual blight of a car storage facility.

