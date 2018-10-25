Deceased in possible Corona del Mar murder-suicide were in their 70s

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday released the names of a man and a woman killed in a presumed murder-suicide in Corona del Mar.
Dolliver Frederick, 74, and Joan Frederick, 73, were found dead in their Irvine Terrace neighborhood home, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Both died from gunshot wounds, sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.
Joan Frederick’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Dolliver Frederick’s death is being investigated as a suicide.
The Fredericks’ relationship has not yet been established, but they lived in the home at 706 Malabar Drive since at least 1998, voter registration records show.
Newport Beach police responding to a 7:53 a.m. call Tuesday discovered the bodies.
Neighbors said the home was recently remodeled.