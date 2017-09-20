CdM business district considering another parking study

The state of parking in Corona del Mar may get another study.

The parking subcommittee of the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District on Tuesday endorsed work proposed by Los Angeles-based Walker Parking Consultants to quantify the existing parking supply and demand in the area and consider parking management and demand-reduction measures.

Newport Beach has examined parking in the CdM commercial corridor along East Coast Highway twice in the past nine years — in 2008 and 2014. But business owners say the shift of retail to online shops and a growing preference for alternative modes of transportation are not reflected in the current parking requirements, leading to pockets both of scarcity and excess and potentially serving as an impediment to new storefronts that wouldn’t need the parking currently required by the city.

Walker, which conducted the 2008 study, proposes to perform the new study for $87,500.

The full CdM Business Improvement District board will consider the possible study at its Oct. 28 meeting.

