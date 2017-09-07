Activists plan to inflate Donald Trump chicken outside of congressman’s H.B. office

Political activists intend to deploy a 10-foot inflatable chicken that parodies President Trump Saturday near Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s district office in Huntington Beach.

A 30-foot version of the air-filled fowl made national headlines in early August when it popped up near the White House to mock Trump’s foreign policy agenda and other positions.

The owner of the props, Taran Singh Brar, 31, said said now he’s bringing “Chicken Don” to Huntington Beach to use humor in protest of Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa).

Brar, who lives in Orange County but declined to state his city of residence, plans to work with Indivisble 48, a liberal group, to display the smaller bird from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a grassy plaza near Rohrabacher’s office at 101 Main St., Suite 380. Indivisible began regular protests outside of Rohrabacher’s office after Trump’s election.

Indivisible 48’s chairman, Aaron Craddolph, 27, of Costa Mesa, said the chicken symbolizes Rohrabacher’s avoidance of attending town hall meetings with constituents, neglecting the interests of his district and his affinities for Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We just hope they clean up after themselves,” said Ken Grubbs, a spokesman for Rohrabacher. “We wouldn’t want their usual droppings to spill onto the beach.”

Indivisible sought a city permit for the demonstration on Tueday but didn’t get one, Brar said, adding that activists don’t actually need a permit to express their First Amendment rights but wanted to work with the city in a respectful manner.

Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said the department is aware of the demonstration, which can legally move forward as long as the chicken isn’t blocking any sidewalks or walkways.

