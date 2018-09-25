South Coast Plaza photo exhibit helps tell the 'China Story'

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa is celebrating Asian cultures this week by hosting the Autumn Harvest Festival in Carousel Court.
The festival highlights China’s Mid-Autumn Festival and the Korean Cheosuk and Vietnamese Tet Trung Thu celebrations, which are traditionally observed in the eighth month of the lunar calendar as a time for gathering, giving thanks for a good harvest and praying for good fortune.
The centerpiece of the Autumn Harvest Festival is “China Story,” a photo exhibit of Chinese traditions and natural and historic sites that continues through Sunday. It is presented by the Network of International Culturalink Entities and the China Photographers Assn.
On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will offer free entertainment from 1 to 4 p.m. For details, visit southcoastplaza.com/calendar.