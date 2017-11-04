Gala honors Homer Bludau as Newport's Citizen of the Year

Former Newport Beach city manager Homer Bludau’s years of community service were honored at a gala Friday night as he received the 2017 Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award.

About 200 people, including former Citizen of the Year winners, City Council members and state Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) attended the festivities at the Balboa Bay Resort.

‘‘In a community of villages, this is the greatest honor I’ve ever received or will ever receive,’’ Bludau said.

Former Newport Beach mayor Rush Hill, who with Bludau is a member of the Chamber of Commerce Commodores, presented a video and slideshow of Bludau’s life.

‘‘It’s been a wonderful journey starting out in a little dusty south Texas village and now being named Newport Beach Citizen of the Year,’’ Bludau said.

‘‘Homer is a lovely man and is so deserving of this prestigious award for his service to our community,” said chamber Commodore Marie Case.

“The problem with having such a humble father is I have to come here to learn about all his community involvement,’’ said Bludau’s son Brad.

Bludau, 71, has lived in Newport Beach for 18 years. He was city manager from 1999 to 2009 and is on the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church parish council, the Environmental Nature Center board and the executive board of Visit Newport Beach. He also is a past president of the Coastline Community College Foundation board and has been active with the Newport Beach Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

He’s also an Air Force and Vietnam War veteran who was a founding member of the 1st Battalion 1st Marines Foundation, which supports the Camp Pendleton-based Marine unit.

Before he was Newport’s city manager, he managed the cities of Coronado, Rialto and Avenal.

The chamber’s Citizen of the Year award honors individuals or couples who have long served the community. Previous honorees select the winners. Bludau was chosen by a unanimous vote, 2003 winner Scott Paulsen said in August when Bludau’s selection was announced.

Staff writer Hillary Davis contributed to this report.

SUSAN HOFFMAN is a contributor to Times Community News.