Chargers executive encourages Costa Mesa crowd to attend training camp

As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up to kick off their second training camp in Costa Mesa, officials said Thursday that fans can look forward to two things: an opportunity to get a close-range look at the team starting next week and a talented, exciting squad to root for once the season begins.
Speaking at a Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said the organization plans to tweak several aspects of the upcoming camp — such as changing food and beverage options and enlarging interactive areas — but that the fundamental appeal will remain intact.
“Really, the offering remains the same,” he told the crowd of about 80 at the Avenue of the Arts hotel. “It’s your best chance to see the team up close.”
Last year was the first time the National Football League franchise staged its summertime training camp at Costa Mesa’s Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex. The site is just down the road from the team’s local headquarters and practice facility at 3333 Susan St.
“Training camp at Jack Hammett is the most unique setting in the NFL ... no one else has training camp at a public space, a public park,” said Ed McGuire, the team’s executive vice president of football administration and player finance. “We have it here in Costa Mesa.”
McGuire gave the crowd an overview of the team’s offseason moves — which included signing center Mike Pouncey, a three-time Pro Bowler, and drafting former Florida State University standout Derwin James — and said he thinks the current roster features ample firepower on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
“The great part about the NFL is there are 32 teams in the league and all feel the same way right now, ‘We have a chance; we have a chance to go to the playoffs,’” he said.
The Chargers haven’t made the postseason since 2013 but finished with a winning record, 9-7, last year.
Since coming to town, the Chargers have become regular sponsors and supporters of local events, nonprofits and youth sports endeavors — including the Orange County All-Star Classic football game and the Costa Mesa Foundation, which stages the annual Concerts in the Park series in Fairview Park.
“We want this to be our home and our community, and we feel very passionate about being in the community,” Spanos said.
If You Go
What: Los Angeles Chargers training camp practices
Where: Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex, 2750 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa
When: 10 a.m. to noon July 28-30 and Aug. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23
Cost: Free for practices. Parking is $10 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
Information: chargers.com/camp