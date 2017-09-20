Costa Mesa police to hold DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday night

Costa Mesa police officers will hold a sobriety checkpoint in an unidentified area of the city from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and checking for proper licensing.

The checkpoint is part of law enforcement’s efforts to educate motorists that driving under the influence “doesn’t just mean booze” and that prescription drugs and marijuana also can impair drivers.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN