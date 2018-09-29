Costa Mesa celebrates new fire station

Years of preparation and anticipation gave way to jubilation Saturday as Costa Mesa civic leaders, staff and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of the city’s new flagship fire station.
Station No. 1 at 1570 Adams Ave. measures 11,740 square feet and packs the latest in technology and amenities, according to city officials.
Among its features are a large fire apparatus bay, 10 firefighter dorm rooms, five restrooms, a kitchen and dining room, a laundry room, training rooms and office space.
The price tag was pegged at about $10 million, but city officials said the project came in $350,000 under budget.
Station No. 1 is the first new fire station in Costa Mesa since Station No. 6 opened in 1993 at 3350 Sakioka Drive.
“Our fire family is grateful and honored to have this rare opportunity to open a new station for our Costa Mesa community,” Fire Chief Dan Stefano said in a statement. “In addition to being a picturesque and contemporary facility, it will be an extraordinary resource for our residents and firefighters. It will clearly serve as our flagship fire station for decades to come.”
Saturday’s ceremony included a plaque unveiling, flag raising and color guard presentation. Visitors also could take guided tours of the station and get an up-close look at firefighting equipment.
The new station replaces the original facility built on the site in 1961. The old station, which was demolished last year, was showing its age and had become too cramped and worn-down to remain in use, fire and city officials said.
During construction of the new station, fire personnel operated out of a temporary facility in a double-wide mobile home at 1368 Adams Ave.