Costa Mesa police seize 600 pounds of illegal fireworks in undercover operations

Costa Mesa police have seized more than 600 pounds of illegal fireworks in the lead-up to the Fourth of July, officials said this week.

The devices were confiscated during a series of undercover operations this month intended to “deter the sale, purchase and use” of illegal fireworks, according to a Police Department news release. Further details were unavailable.

Such enforcement actions will continue through Independence Day, the release stated.

Costa Mesa allows area organizations to sell and residents to use “safe and sane” fireworks — those that don’t leave the ground or explode in the air and bear a seal of approval from the California fire marshal. But other devices such as bottle rockets, cherry bombs and firecrackers are illegal, and their use or possession is punishable by fines and possibly imprisonment.

This year, permitted fireworks will go on sale in Costa Mesa on June 30 and can be discharged only between 4 and 10 p.m. July 2, 3 and 4.

