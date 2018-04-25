Man arrested in Costa Mesa after car is shot with a pellet gun; driver is unhurt

Costa Mesa police arrested a man Tuesday night on suspicion of shooting a car with a pellet gun.
Police received a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a man had shot into a vehicle in the 2700 block of Harbor Boulevard.
The driver told officers he had been sitting in his car when he noticed a man approaching, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad. The driver closed his door and the man started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
The driver, who was not injured, drove away and called police from a nearby store. Officers found the sedan with eight to 10 holes in its driver-side windows, according to Fyad.
Costa Mesa officers, with aerial support from the Huntington Beach Police Department, later found a suspect identified as Andrew James Gibbons, 23, of Hawthorne.
Gibbons was arrested after a short pursuit on foot, Fyad said. He was in possession of a pellet gun, she said.
He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a BB device in a grossly negligent manner.
