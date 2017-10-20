Costa Mesa Planning Commission to review proposal for local Humane Society animal shelter

A new Orange County Humane Society animal shelter could be coming to Costa Mesa, depending on how city planning commissioners vote Monday.

As proposed, the shelter would be located in a one-story, 3,700-square-foot building at 642 Baker St. and house stray dogs and cats picked up by animal control officers in Costa Mesa.

The shelter would hold animals for five to seven days, in case their owners come to claim them, according to a city staff report. After that, the animals would be made available for public viewing and adoption.

“No animals will be destroyed at this facility,” the staff report states.

Humane Society staff would provide basic handling, cleaning and health evaluation at the site, as well as minor medical treatment. Public veterinary services would not be offered.

Cats and dogs would be housed in separate areas and staff would clean and disinfect the facility hourly, according to a city report. Plans also call for an outdoor exercise area.

Proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Costa Mesa contracts with the Humane Society for animal services.

However, the shelter that serves the city is located in Huntington Beach. The city of Garden Grove uses the same facility.

The city of Newport Beach previously used the shelter, but the city severed ties with the Humane Society in 2015 after its animal control officers alleged they had found unsanitary and inhumane conditions there.

While Costa Mesa officials at that time acknowledged aspects of the shelter’s operations needed improvement, they said their observations didn’t match some of the issues raised by Newport’s officers.

While some residents urged Costa Mesa to follow Newport’s lead, the City Council last year decided to stick with the Humane Society and dedicated up to $50,000 in additional funding to go toward structural and operational improvements at the shelter.

At the time, the council requested that City Manager Tom Hatch work with the Humane Society to find space for a shelter in Costa Mesa.

Those conversations eventually led the Humane Society to purchase the property on Baker, according to the staff report.

On Monday, planning commissioners will decide whether to award the permits necessary for the shelter to open. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

